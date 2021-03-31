Acharya’s Laahe Laahe Released: This Folk Number Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi Will Make You Groove

After getting a mega response for the promo, the makers have finally dropped the full version of Acharya's first single 'Laahe Laahe'. Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sangeetha, the high-spirited folk song is crooned by Harika Narayan and Sahithi Chaganti.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the song has indeed struck a chord with the audience, thanks to the catchy lyrics, effortless moves of the actors and the colour vibrancy used for the visuals. Along with the dance sequences, the 4-minute-10-second video also shows some behind the scene visuals of the film.

In one of them, the Mega Power Star Ram Charan can be seen arriving in locations in complete style. Interestingly, the visuals have been captured keeping the breathtaking Temple Town set in the background. It is worth mentioning that the set made exclusively for Acharya is the biggest set ever created in India. Acclaimed art director Suresh Selvarajan has created the set in 20 acres of land on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Coming back to 'Laahe Laahe', the song has lyrics penned by Ramajoggaya Sastry and music coordinated by V Venkateswarlu. Well, the song has already garnered huge appreciation from netizens and is soon expected to end up being chartbusters on music streaming platforms.

Directed by Koratala Siva and Jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainment, Acharya will have Pooja Hegde playing Ram Charan's love interest. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood along with Tanikella Bharani, and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the film's extensive star cast. Reportedly, Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play the main antagonist in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding his inclusion in Acharya.

