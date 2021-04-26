Acharya’s Neelambari Song Leaked: Second Single Featuring Ram Charan And Pooja Hegde Becomes Talk Of The Town

Not too long ago, the makers of Acharya dropped the film's first single 'Laahe Laahe' featuring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sangeetha Krish. Soon after it released, the song garnered huge attention of the netizens and even went viral on several music streaming platforms.

However, another section of social media users was partially disappointed with the song as it didn't show Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde grooving to the dance number. Well, worry not as the second single of the film 'Neelambari' is underway and will feature the two lead actors. Let us tell you that a part of the song has been leaked online and a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Though the video doesn't reveal much information about how the song has been choreographed, reports suggest that the track is indeed a promising romantic one. Reportedly, the song will exhibit the duo's chemistry which is one of the highlights of the film. For the unversed, Acharya marks Ram Charan's maiden collaboration with Pooja, who is presently busy with big projects in Bollywood and south film industry. Notably, the Mega Power Star will play the role of a Naxalite group member, and the diva will essay a village belle. Well, with the video becoming the talk of the town, fans and followers of the duo are expecting the release of the song very soon.

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay and Regina Cassandra. Backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru. The film is slated to release on May 13.