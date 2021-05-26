Acharya Story Leaked? Ram Charan’s Character Siddha Might Face A Tragic End

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya is undeniably one of the highly anticipated Telugu films. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film has been making quite a buzz on social media lately, especially for the Mega Power Star's role in the action-entertainer.

Recently, during a media interaction, the director had revealed that Charan will be playing a crucial and full-fledged role which will be one of the highlights of the film. Reportedly, he had shared that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are not playing father-son roles and the latter's character will be introduced post the interval.

Well now, what has turned many heads is an ongoing buzz on social media about the story with regard to Mega Power Star's character Siddha in the film. If reports are to be believed, Charan's character will face a tragic end that will leave the audience emotional. It is said that his comrade Acharya (Chiranjeevi) will be seen completing the unfinished mission of Siddha towards the end of the film. As per reports, the duo's chemistry and unfortunate end of Ram Charan's character will be the key sequences of Acharya.

For the unversed, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal are playing love interests of the Mega Power Star and Chiranjeevi respectively. On the other hand, south diva Regina Cassandra will be seen shaking a leg with the two lead actors for an item number.

Also featuring Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in key roles, the film is jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. The technical team of Acharya includes cinematographer Tiru, editor Naveen Nooli and music composer Mani Sharma. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 140 crore, the film's release has been postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19.