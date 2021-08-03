Acharya Update Soon; Makers Of Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Eyeing A Festive Release?

After Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam and #PSPKRanaMovie release announcements, fans of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are awaiting the highly anticipated update of Acharya. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, rumours are rife that the film might hit the theatres coinciding with the occasion of Sankranti 2022. On the other hand, it is being rumoured that the makers are even considering Christmas release for their film.

Although there is no confirmation, reports suggest that the team was earlier planning to announce January 12 as the release date, however, they had to change their mind after the makers of #PSPKRanaMovie blocked the date last evening. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya was earlier slated to release on May 13.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood, Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Ajay in prominent roles, the film is jointly backed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Jointly produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company, the film might will also feature Regina Cassandra.

Made on a budget of Rs 140 crore, the film marks the fourth collaboration after Magadheera (2009), Bruce Lee: The Fighter (2015) and Khaidi No 150 (2017). The technical team of Acharya includes cinematographer Tiru, editor Naveen Nooli and music composer Mani Sharma.

On a related note, Acharya's teaser and first single 'Laahe Laahe' was released on January 29 and March 31 respectively.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Lucifer remake directed by Mohan Raja. On the other hand, Ram Charan is currently shooting for Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. He is also a part of Kollywood director Shankar's #RC15.