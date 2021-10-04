Acharya Vs Pushpa: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer To Clash With Allu Arjun’s Rural Drama On December 17?

Looks like it's happening! After much speculation, seems like the makers of Acharya have at last locked the release date for their film. If reports are to be believed, the team has decided to finally present their film to the audiences on December 17. Yes, you read that right.

Reportedly, the team will be confirming the big news through their social media handles this week. Let us tell you that recently, the makers of Pushpa had also locked the same date for their film's release and looks like the two biggies are going to have a tough time competing with one another at the theatres. Though an official confirmation is awaited, the latest grapevine suggests that the makers of Pushpa might now decide on postponing their film's release to April 2022, owing to this and also considering the fact that Sankranti dates have already been locked by films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam, RRR and Bheemla Nayak. As fans are bewildered by the rumour about Acharya's release, only time will tell if the two biggies will clash with one another or not.

Talking about Allu Arjun's Pushpa, the rural drama will have a release in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film boasts of a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj. The film is being directed by Rangasthalam director Sukumar.

On the other side, Acharya, the multi-starrer has Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film was initially scheduled to release on May 13, 2021, however, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the pandemic situation. Chiranjeevi's Konidela Production Company is backing the project.