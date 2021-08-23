Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda Gets Engaged, Picture Goes Viral!

Young actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, who rose to fame with the 2018 film RX 100 recently got engaged in a close-knit ceremony. The engagement reportedly took place in Hyderabad with only close friends and family members in attendance owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to reports, it's going to be an arranged marriage for the handsome actor and the wedding date is yet to be locked.

Well, the first picture from the ceremony has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the newly engaged couple can be seen all smiles as they pose for a happy photo with their family members.

KGF Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash Starrer To Hit The Theatres On April 14!

Chiranjeevi Celebrates Birthday: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mammootty, Mohanlal & Others Wish The Megastar!

On the work front, Kartikeya was previously seen in Peggalapati Koushik's Chaavu Kaburu Challaga opposite Lavanya Tripathi. Also starring Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar and Rajitha, the film stayed average at the box office. The star is all set to make his acting debut in Tamil with Ajith's Valimai helmed by H Vinoth. Reportedly, he will be locking horns with Thala in the actioner.

Kartikeya also has Sri Saripalli's Raja Vikramarka, wherein he will be seen playing the role of a newly recruited NIA (National Investigation Agency) officer. The film has Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead.

The young actor is also known for films like Prematho Mee Karthik, Hippi, Guna 369, Nani's Gang Leader and 90ML. Interestingly, his RX100 is remade in Hindi as Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film will star Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.