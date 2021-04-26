Actor Potti Veeraiah Passes Away At 74

Popular Tollywood actor Potti Veeraiah, known for appearing in films including Yugandar, Gaja Donga and Radhamma Pelli, died on Sunday (April 25) at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per reports, the actor was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few years, and was admitted to the hospital after his health condition worsened. He was 74. Veeraiah is survived by three daughters. His wife Mallika had passed away in 2008.

Upon hearing the shocking news, several fans and celebrities from the industry expressed their condolences to the family through their respective social media handles. Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao also mourned the death of the versatile actor.

Check the Facebook post here

Notably, the actor's last rites will be held on Monday (April 26).

Potti Veeraiah's life from an aspiring actor to becoming a well-known face of the south film industry was truly inspirational. A dwarf by birth, the actor, who hailed from Telangana's Phanigiri village, had reached Madras (former name for Chennai) with a dream of becoming a star.

Making his debut with the 1967 film Aggi Dora directed by Vittalacharya that featured Kanta Rao and Rajasree, the actor had appeared in as many as 500 movies of different languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia. The late actor's films include Raadhamma Pelli (1974), Yugandhar (1979), Attagari Pettanam (1981), Gaja Donga (1981), and Tarzan Sundari (1988) among many others.