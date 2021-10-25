Actor Raja Babu Dies At 64

Senior
actor
Raja
Babu
breathed
his
last
on
Monday
(October
25).
According
to
reports,
he
died
of
prolonged
illness.
He
passed
away
at
the
age
of
64.
Hailing
from
Andhra
Pradesh's
Ramachandrapuram,
the
actor
started
off
his
acting
career
with
the
1981
film
Ooruki
Monagadu
directed
by
K
Raghavendra
Rao
and
starring
Krishna
and
Jaya
Prada
in
the
lead
roles.
His
noted
films
includes
Sindhooram
(1997),
Aadavari
Matalaku
Arthale
Verule
(2007),
Seethamma
Vaakitlo
Sirimalle
Chettu
(2013),
Malli
Raava
(2017),
Bharat
Ane
Nenu
(2018)
and
Sreekaram
(2021).
Notably,
Babu
had
been
a
part
of
as
many
as
60
films.