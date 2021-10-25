Actor Raja Babu Dies At 64

Senior actor Raja Babu breathed his last on Monday (October 25). According to reports, he died of prolonged illness. He passed away at the age of 64.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Ramachandrapuram, the actor started off his acting career with the 1981 film Ooruki Monagadu directed by K Raghavendra Rao and starring Krishna and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. His noted films includes Sindhooram (1997), Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007), Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Malli Raava (2017), Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) and Sreekaram (2021). Notably, Babu had been a part of as many as 60 films.

SSMB 28: THIS Diva Might Play The Second Leading Lady In Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Film!

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Priya Gets Evicted From The Show

The actor had also featured in several daily soaps like Amma, Manasu Mamatha, Vasantha Kokila, and Chi La Sow Sravathi, to name a few.

Meanwhile, netizens have been taking to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the actor.