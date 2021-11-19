Adbhutham Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

    For Quick Alerts
      Actor Teja Sajja is back with another entertainer! The young hero's most talked-about film Adbhutham has released on Disney+ Hotstar. Within hours of its release, the thriller drama leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too in high definition (HD) quality, which might now hinder the film's viewership on the streaming platform.

      Adbhutham

      Notably, this is not the first time when a Telugu film released on an OTT platform has leaked online within hours. Earlier, films like Tuck Jagadish, Maestro and Narappa also fell prey to piracy. Directed by Mallik Ram, Adbhutham has story written by Prasanth Varma and dialogues penned by Lakshmi Bhupale. Shivani Rajashekar is the female lead, while Tulasi, Mandava Sai Kumar, Mirchi Kiran, Satya and Sivaji Raja are the supporting cast.

      Upon its release, the film has garnered a mixed response from the audiences and critics. The film marks Teja's third venture to release post the pandemic. His previous films to have a post-pandemic release were Zombie Reddy and Ishq.

      For Adbhutham, Radhan has composed music, while Garry Bh and Vidyasagar Chinta have headed the editing and photography departments respectively.

      Teja Sajja will next be seen in Prasanth Varma's superhero film Hanu Man. Also starring Raj Deepak Shetty, the film is expected to release in early 2022 in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

      Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
      X