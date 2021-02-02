Adipurush Aarambh: Prabhas-Om Raut-Saif Ali Khan’s Film Goes On Floors

One of the highly anticipated updates is here! Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead role has finally gone on floors today (February 2, 2021). Announcing the 'Aarambh' (Hindi word for beginning) of Adipurush, Prabhas took to his social media handle to share a brand new title poster of the film that read, "Adipurush - Celebrating the victory of good over evil.. Aarambh."

Surprisingly, nothing much has been revealed either in the poster or the caption written for the post.

The epic drama helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut will have Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan essaying the deadly antagonist Lankesh. On the other hand, Prabhas will play the titular role of Adipurush, which is reportedly closely related to Lord Rama of the Hindu epic Ramayana. If reports are to be believed, the film will be a screen adaptation of the Indian epic, which has the theme of the victory of good over evil.

Talking about the other casts of Adipurush, reports suggest that Kriti Sanon has been roped in to play the leading lady. Also, the latest report says that Hema Malini will be essaying Prabhas' mother in Om Raut's magnum opus. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Prabhas' 22nd film will release in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. For the unversed, the team recently announced the release date of Adipurush, which is August 11, 2022 (Thursday). Notably, the film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan followed by Friday, Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and a national holiday (Independence Day), which means Adipurush will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

Adipurush is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

