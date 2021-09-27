Adipurush: Confirmed! Prabhas’ Epic Drama Will Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

It's going to be huge! The makers of Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan today (September 27) announced the release of their film and the date announcement has indeed left fans in awe. As per the latest tweet of Colours Yellow Productions, the film will release in theatres on August 11, 2022. Interestingly, the comedy-drama directed by Aanand L Rai will be clashing with yet another highly anticipated film Adipurush starring Rebel Star Prabhas.

Sharing the big news, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Aanand L Rai's #RakshaBandhan starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 - Independence Day weekend."

For the unversed, the film was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2021, on the festive occasion of Diwali, however, the team had to drop the plan owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the pre-production work.

Notably, Raksha Bandhan and Adipurush's release falls on a Thursday (festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan), followed by Friday, Weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and a national holiday (Independence Day), which means the two films will have a 5-day extended opening weekend at the box office. Well, as fans await the two biggies' release, many are also eagerly waiting to see who overpowers the other at the box office.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan marks Rai's second collaboration with Akshay after Atrangi Re, which is yet to be released.

On the other hand, Om Raut's multi-lingual magnum opus will have Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Lankesh. The film also features Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush's release date was announced in November last year.