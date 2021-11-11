Adipurush Director Om Raut Announces Shoot Wrap, Says ‘Can’t Wait To Share With You The Magic We Have Created’
It
is
a
shoot
wrap
for
the
magnum
opus
and
much-awaited
film,
Adipurush.
Images
of
the
cast
and
director
were
trending
on
social
media.
The
team
of
Adipurush
posted
on
their
social
media
saying
"It's
a
shoot
wrap
for
Adipurush.
A
wonderful
journey
has
come
to
its
finish
line.
Can't
wait
to
share
with
you
the
magic
we
have
created."
Seen
in
the
image
taken
on
the
sets
are
Prabhas,
Kriti
Sanon,
Sunny
Singh
along
with
director
Om
Raut.
Adipurush
Shooting:
It's
A
Wrap
For
Prabhas-Kriti
Sanon
Starrer!
film
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Krishan
Kumar,
Om
Raut,
Prasad
Sutar
&
Rajesh
Nair.
Adipurush
will
release
on
August
11,
2022.
Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:41 [IST]