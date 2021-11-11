    For Quick Alerts
      Adipurush Director Om Raut Announces Shoot Wrap, Says ‘Can’t Wait To Share With You The Magic We Have Created’

      It is a shoot wrap for the magnum opus and much-awaited film, Adipurush. Images of the cast and director were trending on social media.

      The team of Adipurush posted on their social media saying "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush. A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created."

      Seen in the image taken on the sets are Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh along with director Om Raut.

      The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair. Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 13:41 [IST]
      X