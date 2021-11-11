Adipurush Director Om Raut Announces Shoot Wrap, Says ‘Can’t Wait To Share With You The Magic We Have Created’

It is a shoot wrap for the magnum opus and much-awaited film, Adipurush. Images of the cast and director were trending on social media.

The team of Adipurush posted on their social media saying "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush. A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created."

It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!!

#Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot pic.twitter.com/prMUp5fA4S — Om Raut (@omraut) November 11, 2021

Seen in the image taken on the sets are Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh along with director Om Raut.

Adipurush Shooting: It's A Wrap For Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer!

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair. Adipurush will release on August 11, 2022.