Adipurush: Massive Update Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer To Be Out Tomorrow?

Countless fans of Rebel Star Prabhas can't keep calm as their wait finally comes to an end. With several speculations doing the rounds about Adipurush's update announcement, fans are now trending #Adipurush on social media to celebrate the occasion already.

Let us tell you that Wednesday (April 21) marks the special occasion of Ram Navami, and therefore, many are expecting the makers to unveil an update of the film, which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. If rumours are to be believed, the update will be dropped at 7.11 am. As per the ongoing buzz, the first look poster of the film might release on the auspicious occasion, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, the director of the epic-drama Om Raut, during one of the recent interviews confirmed that the leading lady Kriti Sanon has finished her part of the shoot. Talking more about it, he said, "Kriti Sanon has finished her part and I think she's phenomenal. She has nailed the mental clarity that one requires to play the role Sita that she's playing. She's also getting trained because she has to speak in Telugu. So it was a lovely experience working with her."

Notably, Adipurush is slated to release on August 11, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film based on the theme of the victory of good over evil will also feature Saif Ali Khan as the deadly demon Lankesh and Pyar Ka Punchnama fame Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama in the highly anticipated film.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan Have Undergone Remarkable Physical Transformation: Om Raut

Also Read: Adipurush: First Look Poster Of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Starrer Might Release On THIS Date