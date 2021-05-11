Adipurush: Om Raut’s Disagreement With Prabhas Leaves The Team Overburdened?

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed have left makers of various film industries with only two options- either to go on a hiatus or to relocate the set. Well, many have opted for the latter and the latest to join the league is Om Raut's Adipurush team. Not too long ago, the team members of the epic drama including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh were said to be shooting in Mumbai. However, things have not been smooth for the team, especially due to the restrictions in the state owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the team has decided to shift the location to Hyderabad, where various shoots are still happening with comparatively lesser restrictions. As per reports, the team is going through a tough time due to the relocation of humongous sets, which is said to have cost them copious amounts of money.

Also Read: Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush Shoot To Be Shifted To Hyderabad Due To COVID Restrictions In Maharashtra?

Interestingly, the latest report of Times of India suggests that Prabhas had earlier suggested the director to shoot Adipurush in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Om Raut was reluctant to shoot in the state since most of the cast members were from Mumbai. It is also said that the director felt comfortable shooting in Mumbai's film city, as he already had the experience of shooting his previous venture Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan there. Well now, with the dismantling of the film's humongous sets becoming the hot topic on social media, the initial disagreement between Prabhas and Om Raut has also made it to the headlines, with many expressing their respective opinion about the same.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan Have Undergone Remarkable Physical Transformation: Om Raut

Let us tell you that a similar set is being made in Hyderabad and the makers are expecting that they can resume shoot by next week if everything goes as per plan.

On a related note, Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022, in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, the film also features Saif Ali Khan in a key role.