Adipurush: Prabhas To Start Shooting For The Om Raut Directorial From THIS Date!

Prabhas is a busy bee these days. The actor literally has no time to chill as he is completely occupied with his humongous projects. After kicking off Salaar's shooting, the Rebel Star is now prepping to commence shooting for Om Raut's Adipurush. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, Prabhas will be joining the director and team on February 15, 2021. Reportedly, a few highlighting sequences of the film featuring the pan-India actor will be shot during this schedule. Though there were speculations regarding Saif Ali Khan joining the sets with Prabhas, reports suggest that the Bollywood actor is not included in the current schedule and he will start shooting later.

Though Prabhas was supposed to join the team days ago, the sudden fire break out on the sets of Adipurush delayed the process as most of the setups erected and costumes were burnt during the unfortunate incident.

On a related note, Adipurush's motion capturing began on January 19. The actor had even shared a picture of Om Raut and his team, to share the big news with his countless fans and followers.

Adipurush made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore, will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also have a massive release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair, the pan-India project will have a tremendous release on August 11, 2022. Notably, the other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers. If reports are to be believed, Kriti Sanon has been zeroed in to play the leading lady in the epic drama. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Also Read: Prabhas 21: Massive Updates Of Prabhas Starrer To Be Out On January 29 & February 26; Confirms Nag Ashwin

Also Read: Salaar: Confirmed! Madhu Guruswamy To Play The Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer!