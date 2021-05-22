Adipurush: Sunny Singh’s Diet Plan Revealed; Says He And Prabhas Are Bulking Up Naturally Without Steroids

Prabhas' Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films. The actor along with the team was recently shooting for the film in Mumbai, however, the second wave of COVID-19 has now disrupted the plan, forcing makers to postpone the schedule. Though the Rebel Star is said to have taken a break due to the pandemic situation, the actor is reportedly still following a strict diet plan for his role, for which his physique needs to be persistent to keep up the continuity in sequences

Talking about the same, recently during his media interaction Bollywood actor Sunny Singh who is playing the role of Prabhas' brother in the film said that the duo is not taking any steroids or supplements to bulk up for their roles.

The young actor revealed, "For the film, I'm on a strict diet taking not more than 50% of carbs and 50% of protein. Sometimes I have around 15 eggs a day or 10 and then I make sure I eat 4-5 meals in a day. Both Prabhas and I have to look muscular and nicely bulked for the role. We are bulking up naturally without any steroids or supplements and taking normal whey protein, that's it." Well, with the diet plan going viral on social media, especially Prabhas fans, looks like the two actors are putting in a lot of hard work into their roles in the epic drama so as to impress the audience.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a screen adaptation of Ramayana that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. Prabhas and Sunny Singh will be playing the characters of Ram and Lakshman respectively from the Indian epic. Made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore with never-seen-before action sets and exceptional VFX work, the film will also feature Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon as the deadly Ravan and Sita respectively.

Adipurush is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.