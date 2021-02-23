Adipurush: Sunny Singh Starts Shooting For Prabhas-Om Raut’s Film; Might Play Lakshman In The Epic Drama

It's confirmed! Bollywood actor Sunny Singh is playing a key role in the highly anticipated film Adipurush. The versatile actor shared a picture of a heartfelt note on Instagram sent by the director of the epic drama Om Raut, which reads, "Dear Sunny, Thank you again for being there...First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om." (sic)

Well, the actor has started shooting for the film in Mumbai along with Rebel Star Prabhas. If reports are to be believed, Sunny will be playing Lakshman in the film, which is a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana that revolves around the theme of the victory of good over evil. However, there is no official confirmation regarding Sunny's role in the film. Notably, Singh became famous with his Bollywood flick Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015).

On a related note, Prabhas was recently snapped by paparazzi at the airport, where he was seen sporting a twirled moustache that indeed thrilled his innumerable fans and followers, who are now waiting for a big update of Adipurush. Notably, the actor has also started shooting for his other project with Prashanth Neel titled Salaar.

Coming back to Adipurush, the epic drama will have a massive release on August 11, 2021, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series and Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, the Prabhas-starrer is made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore.

The Om Raut's multi-lingual magnum opus will have Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Lankesh (Ravan). The leading lady of the film is yet to be revealed. However, reports are rife that Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon has been roped in for the project.

