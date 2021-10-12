Aditi Rao Hydari Reveals She Burst Into Tears While Shooting For Maha Samudram!

RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated multi-starrer Maha Samudram. The romantic action drama boasts of an extensive star cast including Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anu Emmanuel, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Ramachandra and Saranya Ponvannan.

Though the film was initially scheduled to be released on August 19, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the pandemic situation. According to the latest announcement, the film will hit the cinemas on October 14.

Naga Chaitanya Buys A Swanky Mansion Post Announcing Separation From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Producer And Jr NTR's PRO Mahesh S Koneru Passes Away

Let us tell you that the pre-release event of the film was held recently in Hyderabad. The team of Maha Samudram is leaving no stone unturned to garner more attention especially with the help of promotional activities, which are going on in full swing across the state. The cast and crew of the action drama have been attending various interviews for the same, and one such interaction that caught the attention of the eagerly waiting fans is that of Aditi Rao Hydari. Recently, during her interaction with the media, the actress shared an anecdote from the film's set and her experience working with the team.

Recalling that she burst into tears while prepping for one of the sequences of the film that also featured Siddharth, Aditi said, "I was born here (Hyderabad). But I grew up in the North. So I don't speak Telugu but I can understand the language. So what I learned was that I should know my dialogues so well that If you wake me up in the night and say 'scene no 59!', I should be able to say my dialogues. And that's how I am trained..because when I come to sets I don't want to waste anybody's time. It's basic respect. So I learn my dialogues before coming to the sets. I usually ask for scene paper to prepare myself. Once Ajay made a few changes in the script and the sequence was with Siddu, who got readied for the shot in 10 minutes. It was a long scene and the change was made in a snap, so I got worried and started crying. Ajay consoled me saying that I shouldn't worry and he will give me 10 minutes to prepare for the scene. Later, I learned my dialogues, went to sets and I was happy."

When quizzed if the film is woman-centric, Aditi shared that Maha Samudram is about friendship, however, Maha (her character in the film) is at the center of the story. She further praised her co-stars Siddharth and Sharwanand adding that they behaved more like friends and less like stars on the sets.