Adivi Sesh Hospitalised Due To Dengue; Fans Pray For His Speedy Recovery

Tollywood
actor
Adivi
Sesh
has
reportedly
been
admitted
to
the
private
hospital
in
Hyderabad,
due
to
dengue.
The
Major
actor
got
infected
with
dengue
last
week
and
due
to
a
sudden
drop
in
blood
platelets,
he
has
been
hospitalised
on
September
18,
2021.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
Adivi
Sesh's
condition
is
being
closely
monitored
by
a
team
of
doctors.
For
the
unversed,
the
dengue
cases
are
increasing
in
Hyderabad,
Telangana
with
each
passing
day.
And
the
news
about
Adivi
Sesh
has
indeed
shocked
everyone.
The
actor's
fans
have
already
started
praying
for
his
speedy
recovery
on
social
media.
Adivi
Sesh
will
next
be
seen
in
Mahesh
Babu's
production
venture,
Major
opposite
Sobhita
Dhulipala
and
Saiee
Manjrekar.
The
film
will
be
released
in
Hindi
and
Telugu.