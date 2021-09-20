Adivi Sesh Hospitalised Due To Dengue; Fans Pray For Major Actor's Speedy Recovery

Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has reportedly been admitted to the private hospital in Hyderabad, due to dengue. The Major actor got infected with dengue last week and due to a sudden drop in blood platelets, he has been hospitalised on September 18, 2021.

As per the latest updates, Adivi Sesh's condition is being closely monitored by a team of doctors. For the unversed, the dengue cases are increasing in Hyderabad, Telangana with each passing day. And the news about Adivi Sesh has indeed shocked everyone.

The actor's fans have already started praying for his speedy recovery on social media.

@SREERAM_9999 "Get well soon #Adivisesh anna." @AAandAD "Get well soon Slightly smiling face #Adivisesh !!." @Ravi_twittes "I heard some news channels, you're suffering dengue fever. Get well soon @AdiviSesh Garu Speedly recovery,

#Majorsir." @ajaykumarkotla "Dear @AdiviSesh brother, I just heard about your health issue , and you are suffering with dengue, and your platelets count are very low , take rest and get well soon brother. We pray for your health. Recover soon."

Adivi Sesh will next be seen in Mahesh Babu's production venture, Major opposite Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Get well soon, Adivi Sesh!