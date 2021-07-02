Aha Friday Releases: 15 Blockbuster Films To Hit The OTT Platform This Week!
It's Friday! The day of the week when newly released films in theatres were the main source to relish weekends. No doubt we miss theatres, clapping for our favourite actors and munching popcorn that comes in big packs and price too.
Well, the pandemic has been giving a tough time to people including moviegoers who miss going out and watching films of their interest. For Telugu audience, though there were a line-up of promising big projects to look forward to, the pandemic indeed ruined the plan. Though a few films were expected to release this year, they were yet again postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19.
With the pandemic condition persisting and several places still having strict restrictions, the only option left for movie buffs is OTT platforms and what best than Aha that's coming up with some really impressive Telugu releases this week.
Here's the list
Pogaru
Release:
2021
Main Cast: Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja
Director: Nanda Kishore
Yuddham Sharanam
Release:
2017
Main Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya Tripathi
Director: Krishna Marimuthu
Andala Rakshasi
Release:
2012
Main Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Naveen Chandra
Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya
Release:
2014
Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Sana Makbul
Director: Trikoti
Oohalu Gusagusalade
Release:
2014
Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Raashi Khanna
Director: Srinivas Avasarala
Eega
Release:
2012
Main Cast: Nani and Samantha Akkineni
Director: SS Rajamouli
Bangaru Bullodu
Release:
2021
Main Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri
Director: PV Giri
Bhairava Dweepam
Release:
1994
Main Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Roja
Director: Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao
Chiru Navvuto
Release:
2000
Main Cast: Prema, Venu
Director: G Ram Prasad
Ghatotkachudu
Release:
1995
Main Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Roja
Director: SV Krishna Reddy
Kobbari Bondam
Release:
1991
Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Nirosha Radha
Director: SV Krishna Reddy
Rajendrudu Gajendrudu
Release:
1993
Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Soundarya
Director: SV Krishna Reddy
Vinodam
Release:
1996
Main Cast: Meka Srikanth, Ravali
Director: SV Krishna Reddy
Lissa
Release:
2019
Main Cast: Anjali, Makarand Deshpande
Director: Raju Viswanth
Vetagadu
Release
Date:
1979
Main Cast: NT Rama Rao, Sridevi
Director: Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao