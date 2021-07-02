Aha Friday Releases: 15 Blockbuster Films To Hit The OTT Platform This Week!

It's Friday! The day of the week when newly released films in theatres were the main source to relish weekends. No doubt we miss theatres, clapping for our favourite actors and munching popcorn that comes in big packs and price too.

Well, the pandemic has been giving a tough time to people including moviegoers who miss going out and watching films of their interest. For Telugu audience, though there were a line-up of promising big projects to look forward to, the pandemic indeed ruined the plan. Though a few films were expected to release this year, they were yet again postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

With the pandemic condition persisting and several places still having strict restrictions, the only option left for movie buffs is OTT platforms and what best than Aha that's coming up with some really impressive Telugu releases this week.

Here's the list

Pogaru

Release: 2021

Main Cast: Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja

Director: Nanda Kishore

Yuddham Sharanam

Release: 2017

Main Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya Tripathi

Director: Krishna Marimuthu

Andala Rakshasi

Release: 2012

Main Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Naveen Chandra

Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya

Release: 2014

Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Sana Makbul

Director: Trikoti

Oohalu Gusagusalade

Release: 2014

Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Raashi Khanna

Director: Srinivas Avasarala

Eega

Release: 2012

Main Cast: Nani and Samantha Akkineni

Director: SS Rajamouli

Bangaru Bullodu

Release: 2021

Main Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri

Director: PV Giri

Bhairava Dweepam

Release: 1994

Main Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Roja

Director: Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao

Chiru Navvuto

Release: 2000

Main Cast: Prema, Venu

Director: G Ram Prasad

Ghatotkachudu

Release: 1995

Main Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Roja

Director: SV Krishna Reddy

Kobbari Bondam

Release: 1991

Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Nirosha Radha

Director: SV Krishna Reddy

Rajendrudu Gajendrudu

Release: 1993

Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Soundarya

Director: SV Krishna Reddy

Vinodam

Release: 1996

Main Cast: Meka Srikanth, Ravali

Director: SV Krishna Reddy

Lissa

Release: 2019

Main Cast: Anjali, Makarand Deshpande

Director: Raju Viswanth

Vetagadu

Release Date: 1979

Main Cast: NT Rama Rao, Sridevi

Director: Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao