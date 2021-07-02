Aha Friday Releases: 15 Blockbuster Films To Hit The OTT Platform This Week!

    For Quick Alerts
      It's Friday! The day of the week when newly released films in theatres were the main source to relish weekends. No doubt we miss theatres, clapping for our favourite actors and munching popcorn that comes in big packs and price too.

      Aha

      Well, the pandemic has been giving a tough time to people including moviegoers who miss going out and watching films of their interest. For Telugu audience, though there were a line-up of promising big projects to look forward to, the pandemic indeed ruined the plan. Though a few films were expected to release this year, they were yet again postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19.

      With the pandemic condition persisting and several places still having strict restrictions, the only option left for movie buffs is OTT platforms and what best than Aha that's coming up with some really impressive Telugu releases this week.

      Here's the list

      Pogaru

      Release: 2021
      Main Cast: Rashmika Mandanna and Dhruva Sarja
      Director: Nanda Kishore

      Yuddham Sharanam

      Release: 2017
      Main Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Lavanya Tripathi
      Director: Krishna Marimuthu

      Andala Rakshasi

      Release: 2012
      Main Cast: Lavanya Tripathi, Naveen Chandra
      Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

      Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya

      Release: 2014
      Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Sana Makbul
      Director: Trikoti

      Oohalu Gusagusalade

      Release: 2014
      Main Cast: Naga Shaurya, Raashi Khanna
      Director: Srinivas Avasarala

      Eega

      Release: 2012
      Main Cast: Nani and Samantha Akkineni
      Director: SS Rajamouli

      Bangaru Bullodu

      Release: 2021
      Main Cast: Allari Naresh, Pooja Jhaveri
      Director: PV Giri

      Bhairava Dweepam

      Release: 1994
      Main Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Roja
      Director: Sangeetam Srinivasa Rao

      Chiru Navvuto

      Release: 2000
      Main Cast: Prema, Venu
      Director: G Ram Prasad

      Ghatotkachudu

      Release: 1995
      Main Cast: Nagarjuna Akkineni, Roja
      Director: SV Krishna Reddy

      Kobbari Bondam

      Release: 1991
      Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Nirosha Radha
      Director: SV Krishna Reddy

      Rajendrudu Gajendrudu

      Release: 1993
      Main Cast: Rajendra Prasad, Soundarya
      Director: SV Krishna Reddy

      Vinodam

      Release: 1996
      Main Cast: Meka Srikanth, Ravali
      Director: SV Krishna Reddy

      Lissa

      Release: 2019
      Main Cast: Anjali, Makarand Deshpande
      Director: Raju Viswanth

      Vetagadu

      Release Date: 1979
      Main Cast: NT Rama Rao, Sridevi
      Director: Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao

