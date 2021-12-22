Akhanda 20 Days Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Has Earned So Far

Fans and followers of Nandamuri Balakrishna are on cloud nine as his latest release Akhanda crosses Rs 100 crore with its gross collection at the worldwide box office. As the action thriller completes 20 days of its theatrical run, its worldwide share now stands at Rs 67.90 crore, while the gross collection of the film is Rs 118.3 crore.

Talking about its domestic collection, Akhanda started off its theatrical run on a high note. However, the film's collection witnessed a decline during the weekdays, while it picked up the pace on weekends. Despite Allu Arjun-led Pushpa's release a week after, the Balayya-starrer maintained a steady pace. Most of its collection came from the Nizam area, while the Nellore region contributed lesser moolah.

Scroll down for Akhanda's 20 Days Collection Report

Nizam: Rs 19.45 crore

Ceeded: Rs 14.51 core

Uttar Andhra: Rs 5.88 crore

East: Rs 3.95 crore

West: Rs 3.34 crore

Guntur: Rs 4.53 crore

Krishna: Rs 3.44 crore

Nellore: Rs 2.50 crore

AP-TG Total: Rs 57.20 crore(Rs 94 crore gross)

Ka+ROI: Rs 4.82 crore

OS- Rs 5.58 crore

Total WW: Rs 67.90 crore(Rs 118.3 crore gross)

Well, going by Akhanda's so far collection hunt, looks like the film might probably settle at Rs 80-90 crore (share).

Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu has a star-studded cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. For the unversed, the actioner marks the director's third collaboration with Balakrishna after Simha and Legend. Backed by Dwaraka Creations of producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the film has music composed by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing are carried out by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film has dialogues penned by M Ratnam.

On a related note, Balakrishna is next collaborating with Gopichand Malineni for #NBK107 opposite Shruti Haasan.