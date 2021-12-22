    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akhanda 20 Days Box Office Collection: Here’s How Much The Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Has Earned So Far

      By
      |

      Fans and followers of Nandamuri Balakrishna are on cloud nine as his latest release Akhanda crosses Rs 100 crore with its gross collection at the worldwide box office. As the action thriller completes 20 days of its theatrical run, its worldwide share now stands at Rs 67.90 crore, while the gross collection of the film is Rs 118.3 crore.

      Akhanda

      Talking about its domestic collection, Akhanda started off its theatrical run on a high note. However, the film's collection witnessed a decline during the weekdays, while it picked up the pace on weekends. Despite Allu Arjun-led Pushpa's release a week after, the Balayya-starrer maintained a steady pace. Most of its collection came from the Nizam area, while the Nellore region contributed lesser moolah.

      Scroll down for Akhanda's 20 Days Collection Report

      Nizam: Rs 19.45 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 14.51 core
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 5.88 crore
      East: Rs 3.95 crore
      West: Rs 3.34 crore
      Guntur: Rs 4.53 crore
      Krishna: Rs 3.44 crore
      Nellore: Rs 2.50 crore
      AP-TG Total: Rs 57.20 crore(Rs 94 crore gross)
      Ka+ROI: Rs 4.82 crore
      OS- Rs 5.58 crore

      Total WW: Rs 67.90 crore(Rs 118.3 crore gross)

      Well, going by Akhanda's so far collection hunt, looks like the film might probably settle at Rs 80-90 crore (share).

      Akhanda Day 14 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Sees Huge Decline!Akhanda Day 14 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Sees Huge Decline!

      Akhanda Day 13 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Struggles On 2nd TuesdayAkhanda Day 13 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Struggles On 2nd Tuesday

      Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu has a star-studded cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. For the unversed, the actioner marks the director's third collaboration with Balakrishna after Simha and Legend. Backed by Dwaraka Creations of producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy, the film has music composed by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing are carried out by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film has dialogues penned by M Ratnam.

      On a related note, Balakrishna is next collaborating with Gopichand Malineni for #NBK107 opposite Shruti Haasan.

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 22, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X