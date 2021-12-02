Akhanda Day 1 Box Office Collection: Career Best Figures For Nandamuri Balakrishna!

Akhanda, Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest offering has been making all the right noises ever since it released in theatres. The film hit the big screens on November 2, Thursday. With its big release, the mass masala entertainer has garnered hearts for all obvious reasons.

From Balakrishna's intense acting chops to the storyline, anything and everything about the film has been getting the attention of the cine-goers. The actor's dialogue delivery too is one of the highlights of the entertainer. Ever since the film released, fans of the senior actor have been trending hashtag #AkhandaBlockbuster to celebrate his comeback and the film's huge success. Notably, the film has also overshadowed Malayalam actor Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is also one of the south's big releases this week.

Akhanda Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akhanda Twitter Review: 10 Tweets You Should Read Before Watching The Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer!

As per the box office talks, Akhanda, which has opened to a tremendous response, has acquired an impressive collection between Rs 8-11 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The collection garnered on the opening day is said to be Nandamuri's career-best figures. The NBK-starrer has also emerged as the highest opening grosser for any Telugu film in USA (in 2021)

Well, looking at the film's reviews online and its successful run at the theatres, seems like the Balakrishna-starrer might actually accumulate big numbers in the days to come.

Akhanda consists of a star-studded cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, who has earlier joined forces with Balakrishna for Simha and Legend, the film has dialogues written by M Ratnam. The biggie has been produced under Dwaraka Creations, the popular banner of renowned producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy. Akhanda's technical team includes experts like music director S Thaman, cinematographer C Ram Prasad and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Talking about Balakrishna, the actor has #NBK107 directed by Gopichand Malineni and also starring Shruti Haasan. He is also hosting the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK for Telugu streaming platform Aha.