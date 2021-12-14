    For Quick Alerts
      Akhanda Day 12 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Witnesses Big Drop On 2nd Monday

      Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda was released on December 2, 2021, and as expected, the film did good business at the box office at the first weekend. However, the box office numbers of the film started dropping from the first Monday. Interestingly, the NBK-starrer successfully completed its second weekend run in theatres, but sadly, it again witnessed a big drop on its second Monday.

      Let us tell you, Akhanda has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. However, in the second week, the collection of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer are getting low. On Day 12, the film has reportedly earned Rs 84 lakh at the box office. Well, it is indeed a big drop as the film had collected Rs 3.08 crore on Sunday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sectors. Have a look at Akhanda's box office collection.

      Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections

      Day 1 - 15.39 Cr

      Day 2 - 6.83 Cr

      Day 3 - 7.03 Cr

      Day 4 - 8.31 Cr

      Day 5 - 3.58 Cr

      Day 6 - 2.53 Cr

      Day 7 - 1.44 Cr

      Day 8 - 1.31 Cr

      Day 9 - 1.17 Cr

      Day 10 - 2.25 Cr

      Day 11 - 3.08 Cr

      Day 12 - 84 L

      Total AP TG: 53.74 Cr (87.70 CR~ Gross)

      Well, the film is indeed having a tough time at the box office. NBK fans are worried about its business. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna, Avinash, Subbaraju, Sravan, Prabhakar, Viji Chandrasekhar, Naga Mahesh and many others in key roles. The film has music composed by S Thaman.

      Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner, Akhanda's cinematography and editing departments have been handled by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao respectively.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
      X