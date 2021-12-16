Akhanda Day 14 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Sees Huge Decline!

With its theatrical run, Akhanda has been witnessing more than its fair share of ups and downs. The film which hit the cinemas on December 2, garnered a great deal of attention, especially on its opening day and weekends, however, it failed big time to pull more audiences on the weekdays, eventually impacting its box office collection.

With the third Friday (also Pushpa's worldwide release) just around the corner, Akhanda is said to have garnered Rs 65 lakh with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday. The film has been witnessing a downward trend post second Sunday, and its collection hunt has left fans worried as it is yet to enter the elite Rs 100 club. Let us tell you that the film started off its theatrical run on a high note and collected Rs 15.39 crore on its opening day. Akhanda's total collection (gross and share) now stands at Rs 90 crore and Rs 55.14 respectively.

Akhanda Day 13 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Struggles On 2nd Tuesday

Akhanda Day 12 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Witnesses Big Drop On 2nd Monday

Check out the detailed version of Akhanda's box office collection (AP/TL)

Day 1: 15.39 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.58 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.53 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.44 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.31 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.17 crore

Day 10: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.08 crore

Day 12: Rs 84 lakh

Day 13: Rs 75 lakh

Day 14: Rs 65 lakh

Total: Rs 55.14 crore share (and Rs 90 crore gross)

Akhanda written and directed by Boyapati Srinu is bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations. The action entertainer marks Boyapati's third outing with Balakrishna. The duo had earlier joined forces for Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

On a related note, Balayya will next be seen in director Gopichand Malineni's film tentatively titled #NBK107. He is also hosting the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK.