Akhanda Day 2 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Is Going Strong At The Box Office!

Despite being a non-holiday release, Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama Akhanda has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film is a hit with the masses and has been garnering more attention from the cine-goers with each passing day.

The film opened to a terrific response and grossed Rs 23 crore (Rs 15.39 crore share) on day 1 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per box office talks, the thriller has garnered a collection between Rs 8-11 crore (share) from the Telugu region. Released on December 2, the film is expected to witness good growth over the weekend and mint money at a fast pace. Interestingly, reports are also rife that the makers are planning to arrange a success party for the cast and crew of the film very soon, and if that's the case then we think Akhanda has turned out to be a profitable venture for the entire team.

Akhanda has received rave reviews for its engaging storyline and performances of the actors, especially Balakrishna. The word of mouth is mostly positive, which should help the film stay strong in the upcoming days. However, it will face competition from Satya Dev-Nithya Menen's Skylab, which is hitting the theatres on Saturday (December 4).

Apart from Balakrishna, Akhanda also features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the thriller has dialogues written by M Ratnam.

Backed under Dwaraka Creations of producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Akhanda's technical team includes music director S Thaman, cinematographer C Ram Prasad and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.