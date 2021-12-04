Akhanda Day 3 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Thriller Is Roaring At The Box Office!

Akhanda continues its strong foothold at the box office. The action drama which released on December 2 opened to a largely positive response and garnered a share of Rs 15.39 crore on day 1 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The film raked up a collection of Rs 6.83 from the Telugu region. According to the latest reports, the Balakrishna-starrer has managed to put up a solid show at the box office on day 3 as well. Reportedly, the film has acquired a collection between Rs 5-6.5 crore on its third day of theatrical run in AP/TG. The total collection of the film now stands between Rs 26-27.5 crore (approx).

Notably, Akhanda is having a clash with Satyadev Kancharana-Nithya Menen's Skylab which released on December 4, however, Balakrishna's film has already overshadowed the comedy-drama. Satyadev's film has been getting an average response from the audiences, which has definitely benefited Akhanda. With a smooth running and a Sunday ahead, Balayya's film is expected to pull more audiences and create magic at the box office.

Talking about the cast and crew of Akhanda, the film backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner has Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar in supporting roles. The technicalities of the film garnered immense attention from the audiences. The members include music director S Thaman, cinematographer C Ram Prasad and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Balakrishna has one more film lined up in his kitty. He will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni's #NBK107 opposite Shruti Haasan, which is again said to be an action entertainer. He is also hosting Unstoppable with NBK for the Telugu streaming platform Aha.