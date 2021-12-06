Akhanda Day 4 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Witnesses Slight Rise On Sunday!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest film Akhanda is having a dream run at the box office. The film which released on December 2 opened to a terrific response and collected Rs 15.39 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. On days 2 and 3, the film acquired Rs 6.83 crore and Rs 7.03 crore respectively from the Telugu region.

On Sunday, the thriller is said to have garnered close to Rs 8.31 crore with its theatrical run in the two states, which now makes the total collection of Akhanda to Rs 37.56 crore. As the film has completed its first-weekend run, one will have to wait and watch to see how far it pulls the audiences to the theatres and how much it accumulates on the weekdays.

Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections

Day 1: Rs 15.39 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore*

Total AP/TG: Rs 37.56 crore (Rs 59.10 crore-gross)

Well, looks like the makers are elated with the humongous collection garnered as reports are rife that Akhanda's special success party will be held on December 8 in Hyderabad. Reportedly, two renowned celebrities of Tollywood will be gracing the big event as chief guests.

The action thriller written and directed by Boyapati Srinu is backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. The film's dialogues are penned by M Ratnam, while songs are tuned by popular music composer S Thaman. The cinematography has been handled by C Ram Prasad, and the editing department is headed by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Talented actress Pragya Jaiswal is playing a key role in Akhanda.

Soon after the film was released, several Tollywood celebs extended their wishes praising Balakrishna for his intense performance and Boyapati Srinu for dishing out the entertainer.