      Akhanda Day 5 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Thriller Dips On Monday

      Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest offering Akhanda has been trending big time on social media ever since it graced the cinemas. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the thriller released on December 2. The film opened to a terrific response at the theatres and had a stable collection chase until Sunday. On Monday, Akhanda saw an expected dip in the collection as it garnered close to Rs 3.58 crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office.

      The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 41.14 crore. The film opened its account at the box office by acquiring Rs 15.39 crore on day 1. On days 2, 3 and 4, the Balayya-starrer accumulated impressive collections of Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 7.03 crore and Rs 8.31 crore respectively from the Telugu region.

      Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections

      Day 1: Rs 15.39 crore
      Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore
      Day 3: 7.03 crore
      Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore
      Day 5: Rs 3.83 crore
      Total: Rs 41.14 crore (Rs 64.80 crore* gross)

      Akhanda Day 5 AP/TG Collections

      Nizam: Rs 1.31 crore
      Ceeded: Rs 91 lakh
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 38 lakh
      East: Rs 21 lakh
      West: Rs 18 lakh
      Guntur: Rs 24 lakh
      Krishna: Rs 23 lakh
      Nellore: Rs 12 lakh
      Total: Rs 3.83 crore

      Though Akhanda's collection has witnessed a slight dip, the film continues its strong hold at the box office. Well, this eventually might help the thriller enter the elite Rs 50 crore club in a couple of days.

      Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, Akhanda features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. With songs composed by S Thaman, the film has camera cranked by C Ram Prasad, and editing carried out by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. M Ratnam is the dialogue writer.

