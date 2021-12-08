Akhanda Day 6 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film’s BO Numbers Drop On Tuesday

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest film Akhanda was released on December 2, 2021. After enjoying a solid buzz amongst the masses, the Telugu-thriller is having a successful run at the box office. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhada received a good response at the box office on weekend. However, the trade analysts witnessed a dip in its collection on Monday. Well, on Tuesday, the NBK-starrer saw a drop in its box office number as Akhanda collected close to Rs 2.3 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sectors.

So far, Akhanda has collected Rs 43.44 crore at the box office. In the first weekend, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film managed to earn Rs 37.56 crore at the box office. And now, after seeing the drop in the weekdays, fans are worried about its collection.

Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections

Day 1: Rs 15.39 crore

Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore

Day 3: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.83 crore

Day 6: Rs 2.3 crore

Total: Rs 43.44 crore

After seeing these numbers of Akhanda, fans are eager to see how the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer will manage to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, the film also features Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Shamma Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Srikanth, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar.

The film has music composed by S Thaman, and the cinematography and editing departments have been handled by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively.