Akhanda Day 7 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Stays Low On Wednesday
Fans and followers of Nandamuri Balakrishna are all thrilled to witness the grand success meet of his latest release, Akhanda. The film's success meet, 'Vijayotsava Jathara' will take place on December 9 in Vizag. With the meet being held, it is evident that the film has turned out to be a profitable venture for its makers.
The film which was released on December 2, opened to a hugely positive response. On its opening day, the film collected a whopping Rs 15.39 crore. On its second, third and fourth day of theatrical run, the Balayya-starrer garnered Rs 6.83 crore, Rs 7.03 crore and Rs 8.31 crore respectively.
Akhanda Day 6 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film's BO Numbers Drop On Tuesday
Akhanda OTT Release: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit THIS Streaming Platform Very Soon!
The film witnessed a steep dip post Sunday, as it could only accumulate Rs 3.58 crore and Rs 2.53 on its fifth and sixth day respectively of theatrical run from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Well, on the 7th day, i.e. on Wednesday, the film stayed low at the box office as it only acquired Rs 1.44 crore (approx), making the total collection of Akhanda Rs 45.11 crore.
Akhanda AP/TG Day Wise Collections
Day
1:
15.39
crore
Day 2: Rs 6.83 crore
Day 3: Rs 7.03 crore
Day 4: Rs 8.31 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.58 crore
Day 6: Rs 2.53 crore
Day 7: Rs 1.44 crore
Total AP/TG: Rs 45.11 crore (Rs 71.30 crore- gross)
Akhanda 7th Day AP/TG Collections
Nizam:
Rs
54
lakh
Uttar Andhra: Rs 18 lakh
East: Rs 8 lakh
Ceeded: Rs 35 lakh
West: Rs 7 lakh
Guntur: Rs 8 lakh
Krishna: Rs 8 lakh
Nellore: Rs 6 lakh
Total: Rs 1.44 crore (and gross Rs 2.40)
Well, with the second weekend just around the corner and new Telugu releases gearing up to hit the theatres this Friday, one will have to wait and watch to see if cine-goers plump for Akhanda or pick a substitute.
The action entertainer written and helmed by Boyapati Srinu is bankrolled by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his production banner Dwaraka Creations.