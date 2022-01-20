Akhanda Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest release Akhanda has fallen prey to piracy. The film which released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 21 (Friday) has been leaked on platforms and websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The sudden leak of the film might now affect its viewership on the streaming platform. Well, Akhanda is not the first Telugu film to get leaked on the aforementioned piracy based websites. Earlier, films like Paagal, Love Story, Most Eligible Bachelor, Vakeel Saab and SR Kalyana Mandapam also fell prey to piracy.

The film was released in theatres on December 2.

With an ensemble cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar, Akhanda has story written by Boyapati Srinu, while the dialogues are penned by M Ratnam. Directed by Srinu, the film has been garnering positive response from the audiences. Despite being a non-holiday release and having a tough competition with Malayalam actor Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the film is having a dream run at the theatres and has already set the cash registers ringing. Balayya's astounding acting chop is one of the highlights of the masala entertainer.

Akhanda has been backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations. With music composed by S Thaman, the film has cinematography and editing carried out by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively. The film's first single was 'Adigaa Adigaa' was released on September 18. The Balakrishna-starrer's other songs are 'Akhanda Title Track' and 'Jai Balayya'. Distributed by Pen Studios, the film's songs have been released under Lahari Music Company.

The entertainer marks Boyapati Srinu's third collaboration with Balakrishna after Simha and Legend.