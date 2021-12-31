Akhanda OTT Release Date And Time On Disney+ Hotstar, Know All Details!

After its stupendous run at the theatres, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. The film will release on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Though the release timing is yet to be made official, reports suggest that the film will be out at 12 am on the popular streaming platform. Also, the action thriller will have its world television premiere on February 27 on Star Maa.

Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy's Dwaraka Creations, the film is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film notably marks the third collaboration of the leading man with the helmer after Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). Featuring an extensive star cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna (Shamna Kasim), Subbaraju, Avinash, Sravan, Prabhakar, Deshna Javaji and Viji Chandrasekhar, Akhanda has Nandamuri Balakrishna playing a dual role.

On its release on December 2, the film received a mixed response from the audiences, however, with no major releases to clash with, the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer was able to pull the audiences to the theatres. The senior actor's performance especially as Aghora was well-received by the moviegoers, however, the storyline was a big led down. Despite getting mixed reviews online, the film managed to gross over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Akhanda's soundtrack and score are composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame S Thaman, while the cinematography and editing departments are handled by C Ram Prasad and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao respectively,

Meanwhile, Balayya's next project is #NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni. Touted to be an out and out action entertainer, the film will also feature Shruti Haasan, marking her first collaboration with the senior actor. Thaman will be tuning songs for the film. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew members.