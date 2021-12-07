Akhanda OTT Release: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit THIS Streaming Platform Very Soon!

Boyapati Srinu's latest release Akhanda has been receiving a thumping response from the audience. The film which released on December 2, has already collected more than Rs 40 crore with its 5-day theatrical run at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is reportedly doing well in overseas too.

Well, with no major releases this week, the film is expected to pull more audiences to the theatres and collect big numbers at the box office. With the film trending big time on social media, courtesy, all the praises coming its way, what has caught the attention of the actor's fans and followers is a buzz about his recent offering's OTT streaming. If reports are anything to go by, the film has a theatrical window of 30 days post which the film will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reportedly, the thriller will hit the popular streaming platform on the special occasion of New Year 2022. Though an official confirmation regarding the film's OTT release is yet to be made by the makers, fans and general audiences who have been forced to skip theatrical viewing following the Omicron scare in the country, are quite happy with the latest buzz.

Akhanda marks Boyapati's third outing with Balakrishna. The duo had earlier joined forces for Simha (2010) and Legend (2014). With story written by Boyapati, Akhanda has dialogues penned by M Ratnam. Apart from Balayya, the film also features Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, the entertainer also has Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan, Prabhakar and Yennengee in vital roles.

Next up, the 61-year-old actor will be seen in director Gopichand Malineni's film tentatively titled #NBK107, which also stars Shruti Haasan. He is also hosting the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK.