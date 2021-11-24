    For Quick Alerts
      Akhanda Pre-Release Business: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Earns Blockbuster Status!

      Nandamuri Balakrishna's most awaited film Akhanda is all set to release in cinemas on December 2. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the fantasy action drama has already made headlines much before hitting the marquee and it is all thanks to its pre-release business. The Balakrishna-starrer has reportedly done excellent business and earned Rs 59 crore worldwide.

      Akhanda

      The film's theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 51 crore in Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has done an impressive business in Nizam and Ceded where it sold its theatrical rights for Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively. On the other hand, the upcoming film has collected Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore with its rights from the rest of India region and overseas respectively.

      Check out the detailed version of Akhanda's pre-release business

      Nizam: Rs 11 crore
      Ceded: Rs 12 crore
      Uttar Andhra: Rs 6.5 crore
      Guntur: Rs 6 crore
      East: Rs 4.8 crore
      Krishna: Rs 4.2 crore
      West: Rs 4 crore
      Nellore: Rs 2.5 crore
      Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: Rs 51 crore
      Rest of India: Rs 5 crore
      Overseas: Rs 3 crore
      Worldwide (Total): Rs 59 crore

      Well, with its impressive pre-release business, the film has already earned a blockbuster status, and one will have to wait and watch to see if Akhanda repeats the same magic at the box office or not.

      The film also features an extensive star cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, the Balakrishna-starrer has music composed by S Thaman, while editing and cinematography carried out by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and C Ram Prasad respectively.

