Akhanda Pre-Release Business: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Earns Blockbuster Status!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's most awaited film Akhanda is all set to release in cinemas on December 2. Written and directed by Boyapati Srinu, the fantasy action drama has already made headlines much before hitting the marquee and it is all thanks to its pre-release business. The Balakrishna-starrer has reportedly done excellent business and earned Rs 59 crore worldwide.

The film's theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 51 crore in Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film has done an impressive business in Nizam and Ceded where it sold its theatrical rights for Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore respectively. On the other hand, the upcoming film has collected Rs 5 crore and Rs 3 crore with its rights from the rest of India region and overseas respectively.

Check out the detailed version of Akhanda's pre-release business

Nizam: Rs 11 crore

Ceded: Rs 12 crore

Uttar Andhra: Rs 6.5 crore

Guntur: Rs 6 crore

East: Rs 4.8 crore

Krishna: Rs 4.2 crore

West: Rs 4 crore

Nellore: Rs 2.5 crore

Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana: Rs 51 crore

Rest of India: Rs 5 crore

Overseas: Rs 3 crore

Worldwide (Total): Rs 59 crore

Well, with its impressive pre-release business, the film has already earned a blockbuster status, and one will have to wait and watch to see if Akhanda repeats the same magic at the box office or not.

The film also features an extensive star cast including Pragya Jaiswal, Shamna Kasim (Poorna), Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Avinash, Subbaraju, P Sai Kumar, Sravan and Prabhakar. Backed by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations, the Balakrishna-starrer has music composed by S Thaman, while editing and cinematography carried out by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and C Ram Prasad respectively.