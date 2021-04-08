Akhil Akkineni’s Next With Surender Reddy Titled Agent; Intriguing First Look Unveiled

After a lot of speculations regarding Akhil Akkineni's next film with Surender Reddy, the director himself has now confirmed his big collaboration with the actor. On the occasion of the young actor's 28th birthday (April 8), Surender took to his social media handle to announce their film titled Agent.

Announcing the film and wishing the handsome hunk on his birthday, the director tweeted, "'Here's the Thrilling Title & Phenomenal First Look Poster of #AGENT #AgentFirstLook #HBDAkhilAkkineni

@AnilSunkara1 @MusicThaman @VakkanthamVamsi @AkentsOfficial #S2C 24TH DEC 2021."

Along with the tweet, Surender shared an intriguing yet massy first look poster of Agent featuring Akhil. In the poster, the actor looks handsome as ever as he holds a cigarette while blowing out smoke. His unusual look with thick beard and medium-long hair has raised the curiosity of fans, who are now speculating that the actor might be playing undercover spy, courtesy the title of the film that displays the letter T in the shape of two guns.

Expressing joy over working on the big project, Akhil Akkineni tweeted, "PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender. A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading."

Backed by Anil Sunkara under the production banner AK Entertainments in association with Surender Cinema, the film will have music composed by S Thaman. Notably, debutant Sakshi Vaidya will be playing the female lead in the film. Touted to be an out and out action-entertainer, the film is said to be Akhil Akkineni's most expensive project so far. Cinematographer Ragul Dharuman will be capturing the still for the film which will have editing carried out by Navin Nooli.

