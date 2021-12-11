Alia Bhatt And Ram Charan Promote RRR In Chennai!

The trailer of RRR has cemented several facts, one being that this is a never seen before avatar for Mega Power Star Ram Charan. Also, it is the very first time that Alia Bhatt and Ram will be seen together. Therefore, their joint pictures from the ongoing promotions took the internet by storm. The two look amazing together and fans surely cannot wait for what's to come onscreen. Ram Charan has got fierceness, intensity and charisma to the role wherein he plays one of the police officers for the British Army. While Alia is a poised beauty in the film as Sita.

During a press conference, Alia spoke about the bond Ram Charan and Jr NTR share and the fun they had on the sets. She mentioned that Ram Charan was quite reserved and to himself. For which, Ram Charan countered that he was stumped by Alia's beauty.

"I first worked with NTR. He said he has not worked with an actress in the recent past. He has only worked with Ram Charan. So, please don't mind me. The next day, I worked with Ram Charan. It was a big day for him as he was doing an important scene. He was extremely silent. Then I worked with them together, it was a riot as they were pulling each other's legs", she said.

The movie releases on January 7 worldwide and the trailer has already created an immense amount of euphoria and buzz!