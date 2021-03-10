Allu Aravind To Anasuya Bharadwaj During The Pre-Release Event Of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga: I Really Like You

The pre-release event of Chaavu Kaburu Challaga was indeed a starry affair. The event held at Hyderabad's JRC Convention Centre yesterday (March 9), was graced by one and only Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who undoubtedly grabbed the most attention.

Other than his esteemed presence, what garnered much love is renowned producer Allu Aravind's amusing remark about actress Anasuya Bharadwaj during his appreciatory speech.

Apparently, with a very delightful smile, the producer acknowledged Anasuya and said, "I really like you. I have never said this. What else should I say more?", which quite amused the audience. Though Allu Aravind also appreciated the lead actors including Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lavanya Tripathi and director of the film Koushik Pegallapati, his gesture for the beautiful actress indeed touched many hearts and the entire audience in the hall couldn't help but applaud.

For the unversed, Anasuya has made a special cameo in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga for an item number alongside Kartikeya. The duo's sizzling chemistry and effortless dance moves already became the talk of the town upon the song's release recently.

On a related note, talking about the film Allu Arjun said that the romantic-comedy will surely steal the hearts of the audience. Though the star's crazy fans interrupted the event by entering the stage uninvited, the Stylish Star didn't lose his cool and even asked his bodyguards to clear the way so that his innumerable fans could see him properly. Interestingly, Bunny also delivered a dialogue from his highly anticipated film Pushpa directed by Sukumar.

Coming back to Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, the film will have a massive release on March 19. Backed by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind under GA2 Pictures, the film also features Aamani, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyengar, Rajitha, Bhadram and Prabhu.

