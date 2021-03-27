Allu Arjun And Alia Bhatt Come Together For A Commercial, Viral Video Takes The Internet By Storm

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt is making her Tollywood debut with Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR. Well, days after her first look release, the actress has yet again made headlines, but this time for another project with Allu Arjun. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, the duo has shared screen space for the first time for a commercial, which has now become the talk of the town.

In the latest video shared by the Stylish Star on his Instagram page, one can see the duo waiting at a bus stop in a desert. As Allu Arjun sips-on a fruit beverage, the star inquires if she is waiting for the same drink. As she ignores him, the actor gets her a beverage through his 'assistant'. They look extremely adorable together and fans literally can't get enough of the ad, as they praise the actors for their cute chit-chat. The netizens have also been sharing the video on their respective social media handles to express their love for the new AA of town -Alia and Arjun.

Well, in the commercial, Alia Bhatt looks beautiful as ever as she wears a neon green dress paired with pink heels. Setting the mercury soaring, Allu Arjun opts for a white t-shirt and blue trousers, that go perfectly with his yellow jacket and blue-white sneakers.

Check out the quirky yet cute video here

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Sukumar's Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Bunny also has another political thriller with Koratala Siva, which was announced in July 2020. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Producer Boney Kapoor Promises Two Action Blocks In Pawan Kalyan's Courtroom Drama

Also Read: Vakeel Saab: Tollywood Superstars To Attend Pre-Release Event Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer?