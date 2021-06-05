Allu Arjun And Mahesh Babu Send Out Strong Messages On World Environment Day

Tollywood celebs Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu have come forward to support and contribute towards the noble cause of tree plantation and restoration of ecosystem on World Environment Day (June 5). Taking to their respective social media handles, the actors sent across strong messages on the occasion and urged their fans to pledge and contribute towards a greener world.

Sharing a lovely picture of himself watering a small tree in his garden, Bunny revealed that the cause is very close to his heart. He wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart."

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart. pic.twitter.com/lcFBFTq5Bo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 5, 2021

Allu Arjun further kicked off an initiative asking netizens to share pictures of them planting trees, among which a few will be featured on his social media handle. Flagging off the #GoGreenWithAA initiative, the star added, "I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I'll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA."

On the other hand, Sakaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay, pledge to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems that are on the verge of further degradation. Let's strive to make our planet greener by the day!"

This #WorldEnvironmentDay, pledge to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems that are on the verge of further degradation. Let's strive to make our planet greener by the day! 🌱 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 5, 2021

For the unversed, the Superstar had earlier been a part of #GreenIndiaChallenge. The actor had even shared a picture of himself planting a magnolia sapling and nominated Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay for the challenge.

Well now, with Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu's strong messages on World Environment Day going viral on social media, fans are trending hashtags of the two actors with #WoldEnvironmentDay as they support and promise to contribute to a greener planet.