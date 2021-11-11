Allu Arjun In Trouble, Telangana RTC Warns The Icon Star For THIS Reason!

A recent bike taxi app commercial featuring Allu Arjun has evidently not gone down well with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). On November 9, the corporation's managing director VD Sajjanar warned the Icon Star and the firm, that he would send a legal notice for allegedly defaming TSRTC.

In the advertisement, the actor can be seen playing a roadside dosa vendor, who explains the efficiency of the bike taxi app by comparing its service with the RTC. He also mentions that the time taken by the RTC to prepare an ordinary dosa is equal to the time taken by the app to make masala dosa.

In a statement issued, Sajjanar said that demeaning the corporation will not be tolerated by the management and the commuters. "TSRTC is in the service of the common man and therefore the corporation intends to send legal notice to the firm and Allu Arjun, who promoted it. Actors should act in advertisements which promote public transport for a better and cleaner society", the statement read.

Though the Tollywood actor is yet to comment on the controversy, many, especially his fans have been expressing their support to Allu Arjun. On the other hand, netizens have also expressed anger over the advertisement, and are now seeking an apology from the firm and the star.

On a professional note, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Also featuring Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Prakash Raj in important roles, the rural drama is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will release on December 17 ahead of Christmas.