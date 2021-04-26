Allu Arjun Reacts After Salman Khan Thanks Him For Seeti Maar; Says Looking Forward To Radhe Magic On Screens

One of the highly anticipated songs of Salman Khan's next Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai- 'Seeti Maar' released today (April 26). Featuring the superstar and Disha Patani, the peppy track is winning the hearts of the netizens, thanks to its catchy lyrics, mind-blowing dance moves of the two lead actors and of course the background dancers along with the high-voltage crooning by Kamaal Khan and lulia Vantur. Interestingly, the song has a special connection with Tollywood as it is highly inspired by Allu Arjun's 'Seeti Maar' song from his 2017 action-comedy film DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham.

Keeping this in mind, Salman Khan released the track thanking the Stylish Star and appreciating his dance moves in the original version. Wishing him love, the Bollywood actor tweeted, "Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family.. love u brother@alluarjun."

Well, as expected, Allu Arjun was overwhelmed with Salman's sweet gesture as he replied by wishing him all the best for Radhe. The star took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you soo much Salman garu . It's a pleasure to receive a compliment from you. It's such a sweet gesture. Looking forward for the RADHE magic on screens with fans doing SEETI MAAR for you. Thank you for your love. AA."

Let us tell you that the Telugu version of 'Seeti Maar' also features Pooja Hegde, whose chemistry and dance moves with the Stylish Star were indeed unmatchable. With the latest version of the song going viral on social media, many are juxtaposing it with Allu Arjun's 2017 song.

Notably, both the songs have been composed and choreographed by Devi Sri Prasad and Jani Master respectively. Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the official remake of the 2017 Korean film The Outlaws. The action-entertainer also featuring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff is slated to release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.