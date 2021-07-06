Allu Arjun Resumes Shooting For Pushpa, Film Expected To Release In The Final Quarter Of The Year

Allu Arjun has resumed shooting for his much-awaited Telugu flick Pushpa from today (July 6). The actor has bounced back to shoot for the film after a gap of three months. The shooing is being taken place in Secunderabad and is expected to be a 40-day straight schedule.

The first part of the film will be wrapped up in this schedule and it is expected to release in the final quarter of the year. Allu Arjun is not the first megastar who has resumed shooting for his upcoming projects. Ever since the Telengana government has eased the lockdown restrictions, other superstars like NTR, Prabhas, Nithin, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja and Nani have also started shooting for their furture projects.

Pushpa: Massive Update On Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-Fahadh Faasil Starrer

The movie Pushpa has been helmed by filmmaker Sukumar and the plot of the same revolves around a transporter dealing with red sanders venturing into the world of crime. The film is touted to be set against the backdrop of the extensive smuggling of red sanders in the Chittor region of Andhra Pradesh. The film will star actress Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun.

Pushpa Team To Resume Shooting From First Week Of July; Allu Arjun Starts Prepping!

She will be essaying the role of a village belle in the same. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil whocame on board for the movie on March 21 will be seen as a forest officer in the same. Though there is no official confirmation, speculations are rife that the actor has taken up the role, which was initially offered to Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil actor had reportedly opted out of the project owing to date issues. Interestingly, Fahadh will be making his Tollywood debut with the Sukumar directorial film.

However, fans are waiting with bated breath to witness Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar in the film. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor will be portraying a rough and tough character Pushparaj in the film. Pushpa will also star Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the lead roles. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editor Karthika Srinivas will be working on the technical aspects of the movie. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.