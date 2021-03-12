Allu Arjun Reviews Jathi Ratnalu: Everybody Switch Off Your Brains, Watch The Movie And Have A Blast

Since its release on March 11, Jathi Ratnalu has been garnering terrific response from critics and audiences alike. The team including lead actors Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna are on cloud nine with the tremendous success of the film and reviews that are overpouring on social media.

Well now, fans and followers of the actors are highly elated with the latest review of Jathi Ratnalu that has become the talk of the town. Apparently, the one and only Allu Arjun reviewed the film after watching it on the same day of its release.

Watched #JathiRatnalu last night . Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven’t laughed soo much in recent years that much. @NaveenPolishety rocked the show with stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 12, 2021

Congratulating the team, the Stylish Star took to his Twitter space and tweeted, "Watched #JathiRatnalu last night. Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven't laughed soo much in recent years that much.@NaveenPolishety

rocked the show with stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless.@priyadarshi_i, @fariaabdullah2 and all the artists were very complimenting. Congratulations to all the technicians & nice music by @radhanmusic. My respect to the producers @nagashwin7, @swapnacinema, #priyankacdutt and Dutt garu for their conviction."

Further, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor appreciated the captain of the ship Anudeep KV and wrote, "And last and the most important my respect to the director @anudeepfilm for entertaining everyone. Everybody switch off your brains, watch the movie and have a blast."

Well, fans and followers of Allu Arjun are super excited with his latest tweet. Though many took this as an opportunity to request the actor for his upcoming film Pushpa's update, a few were seen recommending him other releases including Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Kannada actor Darshan's Roberrt.

Coming back to Jathi Ratnalu, the comedy-drama backed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin also features Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Naresh and Tanikella Bharani. The Naveen Polishetty-starrer revolves around 3 naive youngsters who are on a quest to find happiness in life post getting released from prison. Talking about the film's business, Jathi Ratnalu has collected Rs 4 crore so far with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

