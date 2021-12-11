Allu Arjun’s Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts, Gifts Gold Coins And Rs 10 Lakh To Pushpa Team!

In a touching gesture, Stylish Star Allu Arjun gifted as many as 40 gold coins and Rs 10 lakh to the team of his upcoming film Pushpa. According to reports, the actor was highly impressed with the final output and decided to surprise the core team members, so as to appreciate them for their immense hard work. It is being said, that the actor's gesture had turned several cast and crew emotional.

Well, with the news about Arjun's sweet gesture going viral on social media, fans are all praise for their idol and are expecting Pushpa to do wonders at the theatres. Let us tell you that the film is hardly a week away from its big release. The film written and directed by Sukumar will be hitting the big screens on December 17. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will have a worldwide release in languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. It is already known that the rural entertainer will be released in two parts, and the first instalment is titled Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun will appear in the titular role of Pushpa Raj, a smuggler who trades red sanders.

The film features an extensive star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman, Shatru, Vennela Kishore, Sritej and Rao Ramesh. Renowned Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is playing the main antagonist and will be seen locking horns with Allu Arjun in the film. Interestingly, Pushpa marks his first Telugu project. Though the trailer of the film was recently released, nothing much was revealed in terms of the Mollywood actor's character as he made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the clip.

Samantha Akkineni is also a part of the film and will be seen shaking a leg with the leading man for the item number 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'.