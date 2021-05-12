Allu Arjun Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares Emotional Video As He Finally Meets His Kids After 15 Days

Tollywood's Stylish Star Allu Arjun has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor took to his social media handle today (May 12) to share the good news with his innumerable fans and followers.

Thanking all his well-wishers and fans for showering love and supporting him during the tough time, Bunny wrote on Twitter, "Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love."

Hello everyone ! I have tested negative. I am doing well. Thank you all for the love. pic.twitter.com/srRB07Q3r3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

Along with the statement, the actor also shared an emotional video captioned, "Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Miss the kids so much." In the 27-second video, the star can be seen meeting his children- Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha after 15 long days. Allu Arjun, who evidently turned emotional after seeing his little tots, gave out countless kisses and hugs to express his abundant love.

Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ubrBGI2mER — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 12, 2021

Well now, the heart-melting video has gone viral on social media, with many praising the star for beautifully playing the real-life role of a doting father. Also, fans have been trending the hashtags #AlluArjun, #Pushpa and #testednegative to celebrate Allu Arjun's homecoming.

For the unversed, the actor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on April 28. Since then, the actor who went into isolation was seen updating fans about his health condition.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon join Pushpa team to resume shooting. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film features Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.