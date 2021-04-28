Allu Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19, Requests Fans And Well-Wishers To Not Worry

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who was recently shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa took to his Twitter handle today (April 28) to share the news with his fans and followers.

Appealing to those who had come in close contact with him to get tested, the actor in his note wrote, "Hello everyone. I have tested positive for covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested."

I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine . Stay home, stay safe .

Further, Allu Arjun requested fans to stay safe and not to worry about him stating that he is doing fine. He added, "Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine."

Well now, as the actor's tweet goes viral, his zillion of fans and followers have been wishing him a speedy recovery. On the other hand, hashtag #GetwellsoonAlluArjun is also trending on social media in this regard.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was recently shooting for one of his highly anticipated films Pushpa alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Written and directed by Sukumar, the rural drama is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. Also starring Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in a key role, the film is slated to release on August 13 in 5 languages- Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Interestingly, the Stylish Star will next be joining hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel and Venu Sriram for their respective projects.