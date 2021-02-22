Allu Arjun To Team Up With Gautham Vasudev Menon For A Kollywood Project?

Looks like Stylish Star Allu Arjun is all set to make his Kollywood debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's upcoming project. If reports have anything to do with reality, the actor is currently in talks with the makers of the film, which will be helmed by the celebrated director.

Reportedly, the film will go on floors next year and the massive announcement regarding the duo's big collaboration will be made on the special occasion of the actor's 38th birthday on April 8.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun, who was born in Madras (present-day Chennai) has time and again expressed his love for Tamil films. Notably, the actor has a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu and the ongoing buzz has definitely thrilled his innumerable fans and followers. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the project, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has a string of movies in his kitty including Sukumar's Pushpa and AA 21 with Koratala Siva. Touted to be an out-and-out action thriller, Pushpa will have National Crush Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will be released in 5 different languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. On the other hand, cast and crew details regarding Koratala Siva directorial are yet to be confirmed. The multilingual movie is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and co-produced by Sandy, Swathi and Nutty.

Talking about Gautham Vasudev Menon, the director was previously seen in Tamil anthology film Kutty Story. His upcoming projects are Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha starring Varun and Raahei and Dhruva Natchathiram featuring Vikram, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh.

