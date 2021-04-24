Allu Arjun To Work On Two Upcoming Big Projects Simultaneously?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is super busy with the shoot of his forthcoming film Pushpa. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film's shoot is underway on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The team is currently shooting action sequences as per the pre-planned schedule chalked out post the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

With the second wave of COVID-19 halting most of the shoots, the cast and crew of the film are leaving no stone unturned to finish shooting all the important sequences, so that the team can move on to the post-production process. Let us tell you that Rashmika Mandanna and Anasuya Bharadwaj are also a part of the current schedule.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is all set to join hands with Venu Sriram for ICON. It is worth mentioning that though the film was announced much before Pushpa, it was kept on hold owing to the duo's respective commitments.

The director was evidently occupied with Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab, whereas Bunny started shooting for the Sukumar-directorial. Well, if reports have anything to do with reality, the Pushpa actor will be working on ICON along with Prashanth Neel's yet-to-be-titled project. It is to be noted that the film with the KGF director has not been made official yet, however, reports are rife that an announcement will be made soon after Allu Arjun completes the shoot of his current film.

It is said that the actor doesn't want to squander time by working on a single project, especially at a time where one cannot plan things as per schedule. Considering the long delay of ICON and a promising project with Prashanth Neel in hand, the actor might work on both projects simultaneously. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.