Allu Arjun Upcoming Movies: Stylish Star’s Array Of Projects Will Make You Go ‘Wow’

After delivering blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo last year, Allu Arjun is all set to make it big yet again, however, this time by taking the unconventional route. The Stylish Star will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa. Featuring as a redwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, the star will be seen playing a rough and tough avatar both character and look wise.

He will be sharing screen space with National Crush Rashmika Mandanna in the rural drama. It is to be noted that the makers of the film recently revealed that Pushpa will be made in two parts considering the scope of its storyline. Along with the film and its sequel, Allu Arjun has a string of promising projects in his kitty, a few of which have already been announced and another few are yet to be made official.

Vakeel Saab director Venu Sriram will be collaborating with the actor for ICON. For the unversed, the film was announced in 2019 on the occasion of Bunny's 36th birthday (April 8), however, the project was delayed owing to their respective commitments. On the other hand, the star will also be joining hands with Tamil director AR Murugadoss, who is best known for his Kollywood action movies. Though rumours are rife about their big collaboration, an official confirmation is yet to be made by the makers.

Post the massive success of their 2016 film Sarrainodu, director Boyapati Srinu will be collaborating with Allu Arjun for an action-entertainer. It is to be noted that the actor's project with Koratala Siva was also announced on the actor's birthday in 2020. Tentatively titled #AA21, the film will reportedly go on floors by the end of 2021 or early 2022. Currently, Siva is busy with his multi-starrer Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. The director also has a project announced with Jr NTR.

Well, with a promising array of films to look forward to, we are sure fans are eagerly waiting to witness Allu Arjun on the big screens once the COVID-19 condition comes under control.